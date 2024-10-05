Richard White Sells 347,969 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 347,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$132.38 ($91.30), for a total value of A$46,064,136.22 ($31,768,369.81).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Richard White sold 364,261 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($87.20), for a total value of A$46,057,160.84 ($31,763,559.20).

On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($83.70), for a total transaction of A$46,052,147.32 ($31,760,101.60).

On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($81.90), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,704,742.92).

WiseTech Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

WiseTech Global Increases Dividend

About WiseTech Global

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.

