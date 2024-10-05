Richard White Sells 347,969 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 347,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$132.38 ($91.30), for a total value of A$46,064,136.22 ($31,768,369.81).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, Richard White sold 364,261 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$126.44 ($87.20), for a total value of A$46,057,160.84 ($31,763,559.20).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Richard White sold 379,436 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$121.37 ($83.70), for a total transaction of A$46,052,147.32 ($31,760,101.60).
- On Thursday, August 29th, Richard White sold 387,099 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$118.76 ($81.90), for a total transaction of A$45,971,877.24 ($31,704,742.92).
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and internationally. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations.
