RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RMI opened at $16.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

