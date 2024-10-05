RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RMI opened at $16.35 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.