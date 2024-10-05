Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00.
- On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.
Rumble Stock Performance
Shares of RUM stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RUM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.