Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,659,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,818,365.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $161,425.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Rumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

