RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

