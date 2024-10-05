Sam Boong Park Sells 3,403 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) COO Sam Boong Park sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,690.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,342.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $289.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.71.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 65.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 260,594 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,234,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,556,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,549 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Featured Stories

