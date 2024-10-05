Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey Sells 5,999 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.04 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.