SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Barclays upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21. SES has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $516.68 million for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.