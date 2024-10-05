Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 2.9 %

SIG opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,892 shares of company stock worth $6,536,982. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 63.3% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 97.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,370,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.