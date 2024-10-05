Star Combo Pharma Ltd (S66) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on October 30th

Star Combo Pharma Ltd (ASX:S66 – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 13th.

Star Combo Pharma Stock Performance

About Star Combo Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Star Combo Pharma Limited engages in the manufacturing and distribution of health food products and nutritional supplements in Australia and China. It operates in two segments, OEM Division and Austoyou Retail. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural health supplements and skin care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Combo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Combo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.