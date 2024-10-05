Stephen Fredette Sells 5,511 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $153,040.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,841,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,566.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $22,963.36.

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.77 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Bank of America increased their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

