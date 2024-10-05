StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.