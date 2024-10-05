StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
TACT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
