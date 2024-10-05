StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

TACT stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

