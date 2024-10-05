StockNews.com Downgrades FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

FRP Price Performance

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FRP

In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,094.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,280 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $67,328.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,118.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,094.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,504.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after buying an additional 553,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

