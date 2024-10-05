StockNews.com Downgrades FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
FRP Price Performance
Shares of FRPH stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of FRP
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,266,000 after buying an additional 553,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 55,067 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
