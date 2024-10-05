StockNews.com Downgrades One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) to Buy

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,351.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $75,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 371,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,351.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $409,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the third quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.