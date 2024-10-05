StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.