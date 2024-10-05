StockNews.com Lowers KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to Hold

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %
KB Financial Group stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.
