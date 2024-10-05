StockNews.com Upgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to “Hold”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

CMA opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comerica by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 835,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100,189 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

