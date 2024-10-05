Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of STRM opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

