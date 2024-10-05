Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.93 to $4.38 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $4.54 price target (down previously from $7.29) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.61.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

