Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.08.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.