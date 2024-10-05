TD Securities Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$50.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.06. BCE has a 12-month low of C$42.58 and a 12-month high of C$56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. BCE’s payout ratio is 185.58%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

