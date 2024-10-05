TD Securities Cuts Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$30.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.25.

SCR opened at C$28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.16 and a 1 year high of C$37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.27.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$978.00 million. Analysts forecast that Strathcona Resources will post 2.8503055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

