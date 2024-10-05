Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 3,080 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,740.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teradyne alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.