Tesco PLC (TSCO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 on November 22nd

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share by the retailer on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tesco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 362.20 ($4.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 319.31. The stock has a market cap of £24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 268.70 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 373.90 ($5.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

