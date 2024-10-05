Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $201.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $192.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.90.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $180.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.52.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,108,000 after buying an additional 116,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

