TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $179.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $149.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.20.

TFII opened at $135.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. TFI International’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 793.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 161,094 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in TFI International by 359.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $10,118,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

