The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $17,909.32 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.86, for a total transaction of $17,909.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,091.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAM opened at $280.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $378.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.92.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

