The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Insider Buys £49,909.45 in Stock

The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV – Get Free Report) insider Maurice Helfgott purchased 70,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £49,909.45 ($66,759.56).

Income & Growth VCT Price Performance

Income & Growth VCT stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.88) on Friday. The Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 64.50 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($1.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.64.

Income & Growth VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Income & Growth VCT

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

