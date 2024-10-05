Thomas Netzer Sells 8,435 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $447,561.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,290.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62.

NYSE:W opened at $55.83 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $76.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.42.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.6% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 12.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Wayfair by 39.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

