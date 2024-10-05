Tim Hwang Sells 25,000 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,476.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tim Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FiscalNote alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.19 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 115.06% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOTE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About FiscalNote

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.