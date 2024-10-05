Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $15.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.49. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

