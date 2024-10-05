Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $50.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $43.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $28,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,310.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,116,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 613,057 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 388,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 150,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 141,557 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.