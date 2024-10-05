U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.