Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an outperform rating to an inline rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

