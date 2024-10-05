United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE UNFI opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.