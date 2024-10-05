Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) CEO Sells $1,452,878.50 in Stock

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Honeycutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18.

Shares of VLTO opened at $112.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $538,324,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Veralto during the first quarter worth $237,864,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudius Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 28,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 1,723,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

