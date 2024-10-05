Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $141.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vistra traded as high as $133.93 and last traded at $133.39. 4,641,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,793,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.37.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 4.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

