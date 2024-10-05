Wedbush Weighs in on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $504.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.