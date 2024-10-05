Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $365.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $335.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.60.

WTW opened at $290.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $203.36 and a 12 month high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

