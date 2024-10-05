Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of WIX opened at $159.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 140.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

