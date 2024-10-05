Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Worldline to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Worldline to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Worldline Price Performance

About Worldline

Worldline stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

