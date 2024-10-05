Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $242.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total transaction of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,539.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,123 shares of company stock valued at $94,376,699. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

