Zacks Research Weighs in on Omnicell, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,113.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 434,336 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after buying an additional 241,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 61.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

