ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.