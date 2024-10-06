A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of -0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,888. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,888. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

