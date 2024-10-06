Adam A. Dirlam Sells 2,508 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.