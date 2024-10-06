Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $5,403,099.12 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,744,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Airbnb by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

