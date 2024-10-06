Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.
Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alcoa
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
Alcoa Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE AA opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alcoa
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.