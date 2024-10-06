ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) versus Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Head to Head Survey

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Powerfleet and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet -3.86% -6.61% -2.36% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -4,825.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Powerfleet and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Powerfleet currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.60%. Given Powerfleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powerfleet and ALR Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million 4.02 -$5.68 million ($0.31) -16.16 ALR Technologies $10,000.00 1,655.90 -$8.44 million N/A N/A

Powerfleet has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Powerfleet beats ALR Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies Inc., a data management company, develops diabetes care solutions for human and animal health in the United States. It provides Diabetes Management System, a comprehensive approach to diabetes care consisting of data collection, predictive A1C, insulin dosage adjustment suggestions, performance tracking, remote monitoring, and diabetes test supplies. The company also offers Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), a medical device that is worn on the body of a diabetic subject for blood sugar readings; and GluCurve Pet CGM to address an unmet need in diabetes care for felines and canines used by veterinarians in animal health, as well as Prediabetes System, which provides patients with educational videos and supplemental content formatted for mobile devices and a private online community to discuss disease management. Its primary business markets are health care providers, the providers of health insurance, and the providers of disease and case management services, including the home care industry. The company was formerly known as Mo Betta Corp. and changed its name to ALR Technologies Inc. in December 1998. ALR Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

