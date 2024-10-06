Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 86,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

