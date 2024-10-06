American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,304.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,996 shares of company stock worth $21,153,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

